First SNP correction made following Full Fact request
We’re grateful to SNP MP Chris Law, who deleted a Facebook post that mixed up the number of people and the number of cases on the NHS England waiting list.
He was the first SNP MP in the current parliament that we asked to correct something. We previously asked 12 MPs from other parties to correct similar waiting list errors. So far, five of these have done so, but seven have not.
Our AI tools found a post by Mr Law last month which originally said: “There are over 7 million people on waiting lists in England, more than Scotland’s population.” In fact, as you can see in our explainer, the number of people on the waiting list was most recently reported to be 6.26 million. They were involved in around 7.41 million cases. The figures differ as some people are awaiting treatment for more than one thing.
NHS England began to publish an estimate for the number of people on the waiting list in November 2023. Since then, we have taken action many times to address confusion between estimates for the number of people and the number of cases.
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.
Ministers repeat misleading and unevidenced claims on immigration
On BBC Question Time last Thursday (23 October) care minister Stephen Kinnock MP claimed “since we came into power, we have deported 35,000 people from this country”.
That’s not quite right. It’s true there were 35,052 immigration returns during Labour’s first year in government—but not all immigration returns meet the official definition of a ‘deportation’.
The majority of the 35,052 returns were voluntary returns. Enforced returns—the category which includes deportations—accounted for a minority (9,115 or 26%) of the total returns that took place between 5 July 2024 and 4 July 2025, according to ad hoc data published by the government in July.
We don’t know how many of the enforced returns were classified as deportations—we’ve asked the government about this several times but have not received a response.
A similar claim was also made by housing secretary Steve Reed MP on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday. He said: “35,000 people who have no right to be in the country have been deported, that’s a record.”
As we’ve previously explained, based on official government data neither the overall number of immigration returns nor the number of enforced returns carried out during Labour’s first year in office is a record for a 12-month period.
And on Question Time last week, Mr Kinnock also claimed: “We have cut the number of asylum hotels from 400 to 200.”
While it’s true that the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers fell from over 400 at its peak in the summer of 2023 to 210 as of July this year, almost all of this decrease took place while the Conservatives were still in government.
In its first year in office Labour reduced the number of hotels by a net of three, from 213 in July 2024 to 210 in July 2025.
We’ve written about similar claims from government ministers several times previously. We’ve contacted Mr Kinnock and Mr Reed to ask them to correct the record, and will update this blog post if we receive a reply.
What did James Cleverly say about China when he was foreign secretary?
In the House of Commons today, following discussion of the collapsed China spy case, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and shadow housing secretary James Cleverly clashed over comments Mr Starmer attributed to Mr Cleverly during his tenure as foreign secretary in 2023.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Starmer said: “The then-foreign secretary […] gave a speech at Mansion House. It was called ‘Our Position on China’, setting out the government’s policy. He said in that speech, summing up China as a threat in one word would be—his words—impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise.”
In a Point of Order just after PMQs concluded, Mr Cleverly suggested that Mr Starmer had misquoted his remarks.
He said: “It has been said that I, in a speech at Mansion House, said that describing China as a threat was impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise. The quote was that describing China as one word, or our policy in one word, is impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise. And […] in that speech I went on to say that our policy first: ‘We will strengthen our national security protections wherever Beijing’s actions pose a threat to our people or prosperity’, and I finished by saying ‘And when there are tensions with other objectives we will always put our national security first’.”
In April 2023, Mr Cleverly made a speech at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London.
In it, he said: “I’m often asked to express that policy in a single phrase, or sum up China itself in one word, whether ‘threat’, or ‘partner’, or ‘adversary’. And I want to start by explaining why that is impossible, impractical and—most importantly—unwise.”
He also went on to say, as he repeated during today’s Point of Order: “We will strengthen our national security protections wherever Beijing’s actions pose a threat to our people or prosperity”, and “when there are tensions with other objectives, we will always put our national security first”.
The full transcript of the Mansion House speech, therefore, does suggest the specific remarks from Mr Cleverly referred to by Mr Starmer were more generally about the difficulty of summing up China in one word—Mr Cleverly suggested the word in question could be “threat” or “partner”, not just “threat”, as Mr Starmer implied.
We’ve contacted Number 10 for comment, and will update this blog post if we receive a reply.
Daily Mail corrects report about Reform UK’s disputed immigration savings
An article published by the Daily Mail last week claimed that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP said ending Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) for migrants would “save £234 billion that would be paid out in benefits for them and their dependants in the coming decades”.
This is not what this figure refers to, and we’re grateful to the Daily Mail for correcting its article after we got in touch. The figure is actually Reform UK’s estimate of the overall net savings to taxpayers, not just on benefits—though the figure is disputed and based on a now-withdrawn think tank estimate.
Full Fact understands the reference in the Daily Mail’s story was based on an opinion column written by Mr Farage for the Mail last month, in which he said: “Under Reform, welfare will only be for UK citizens. No foreign nationals will be entitled to any benefits. Our changes will save British taxpayers at least £234 billion over the lifetime of these migrants.”
On 22 September, in a press conference outlining his party’s policy to end ILR, and in doing so prevent foreign nationals from claiming benefits, both Mr Farage and head of Reform UK’s Department of Government Efficiency Zia Yusuf referred to this figure as the amount migrants would cost the UK. But we’ve not found any evidence of Mr Farage directly saying this figure referred solely to benefits payments.
The £234 billion figure comes from a report published earlier this year by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), which the think tank has subsequently withdrawn. In a press release the CPS said: “After the CPS’ report was published, the Office for Budget Responsibility revised their definitions of some of the fiscal data contained within our report, meaning that the overall cost estimates should no longer be used.”
The now-withdrawn £234 billion was not an estimate of the cost of benefits payments to migrants, but rather an estimate of the net lifetime fiscal cost of the roughly 800,000 migrants the CPS estimated could receive ILR in the coming years.
The CPS told Full Fact that benefits payments would “constitute only a fraction” of this estimated cost. Because the £234 billion figure has now been withdrawn, we’ve not looked at how much of this estimate might be due to benefits payments. The CPS said it plans to publish updated figures based on the revised data “in due course”.
Net lifetime fiscal cost estimates take into account the contribution a person may be expected to make to public finances over their lifetime (through paying taxes), as well as the amount they may be expected to cost the government (through accessing public services, including the welfare system but also other things like healthcare and education).
The government does not routinely publish data on the amount spent on welfare payments for migrants (and it’s worth noting that different people may have different definitions of who this group includes). But data obtained earlier this year by Conservative MP Neil O’Brien reportedly showed that a total of £941 million in Universal Credit payments was made to households with at least one foreign national in March 2025
New government minister makes incorrect claim about number of deportations
This morning in an interview on LBC, recently appointed migration and citizenship minister Mike Tapp MP claimed that “deportations are up to 35,000 now”.
But this isn’t correct. As we’ve explained several times before, there were 35,052 immigration returns during Labour’s first year in government—but not all immigration returns meet the official definition of a ‘deportation’.
The majority of the 35,052 returns were voluntary returns. Enforced returns—the category which includes deportations—accounted for a minority (9,115 or 26%) of the total returns that took place between 5 July 2024 and 4 July 2025, according to ad hoc data that was published by the government last month.
We don’t know how many of the enforced returns were classified as deportations—we’ve asked the government about this several times but have not received a response.
In other interviews this morning on Sky News and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme [2:27:48], Mr Tapp said there had been 35,000 “deportations and removals”.
When asked by Nick Ferrari in this morning’s LBC interview how many of the 35,000 returns were people who had crossed the Channel by small boat, Mr Tapp said it was “hard to put an exact figure on that”, and when asked again, said it was “really difficult to give that exact figure”.
While the ad hoc stats released by the government last month don’t contain a breakdown of how many of the 35,052 returns were people who had arrived by small boat, the latest release of regular data from the Home Office shows that 2,330, or about 7%, of the 35,833 voluntary and enforced returns that took place in the year ending June 2025 were of people who had arrived by small boat.
We’ve previously seen Mr Tapp claim that returns and deportations under Labour are at record levels. We’ve asked him about his latest claims and will update our blog if we receive a response.
Media correct asylum hotel claims, but government minister doesn’t
Sky News and the Guardian have both corrected claims about asylum hotels, after Full Fact got in touch.
A Sky News post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed: “Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp says the number of asylum hotels has risen since the general election in 2024, after claiming 200 were closed down in the nine months before.” However, according to the video clip in the post—and Hansard’s transcript of it—Mr Philp actually said that “the numbers in asylum hotels have actually gone up”.
After we flagged this mistake, Sky News added a reply to the post, saying: “EDIT: The wording in this post contains an error. It should read ‘the number of asylum seekers in hotels has risen’”.
And last week, after we got in touch, the Guardian removed an incorrect statement in its newsletter, which claimed that “the number of hotels used to house asylum seekers has halved in the year since Labour took power”. In a correction note the Guardian said the inaccurate claim was based on a statement made by a government minister. The government has not yet corrected this claim when asked.
We’ve also asked the Home Office to correct minister Lord Hanson’s claim on LBC, detected by our AI tools, that: “We’ve halved the number of hotels that were in use at the peak of the Tory government’s hotel use.” The Home Office hasn’t yet responded.
As our fact check explained, figures show that in its first year in office Labour reduced the number of hotels used to house asylum seekers by a net of three—from 213 to 210. Government data shows that the number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels went up between June 2024 and June 2025 (the period broadly covering Labour’s first year in government).
Reform UK claims about the number of people in the UK illegally
With the Reform UK party conference underway in Birmingham today, we’ve heard a couple of senior figures from the party make claims about the number of people who are in the UK illegally.
On BBC Breakfast [34.15], the head of Reform UK’s department of government efficiency Zia Yusuf claimed: “There are north of a million people in this country illegally, at least—the real number’s probably higher than that. There are north of around 600,000 men who are in this country illegally.”
And addressing the conference this afternoon, party chair David Bull said: “We believe there are over one million people in this country who do not have the right to remain.”
It’s not immediately clear what these estimates are based on—we’ve asked Reform UK, and will update this blog if we receive a response.
But as we’ve written before, we don’t know with any certainty how many people are in the UK without the right to be here. The University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory has warned that studies attempting to put a number on the UK’s unauthorised migrant population should be treated with caution due to large margins of error.
Neither the Home Office nor the Office for National Statistics (ONS) currently publish estimates of the UK’s total irregular migrant population, and in a 2019 report the ONS said: “By its very nature, it is extremely difficult to know the exact size of the illegally resident population and due to the challenges in making reliable estimates the government has not produced any official estimates since the mid-2000s.”
It’s possible that today’s Reform UK claims may have been based on a study published by the Pew Research Center think tank in 2019, which estimated there were between 800,000 and 1.2 million unauthorised migrants in the UK in 2017, 48% of whom it estimated were male. This would produce an upper estimate of around 576,000 men in the UK without the right to be here. Mr Yusuf has previously referred to a figure of 1.2 million when talking about the number of people who are “here in this country illegally”.
However, as we wrote last month, the Pew Research Center has since acknowledged its methodology was flawed, and subsequently revised its estimate to a lower range of 700,000-900,000.
In any event, these figures and indeed most estimates of the UK’s unauthorised population are several years old and so are not necessarily representative of the true number in 2025.
Related topicsReform UK
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.
What Ukrainian territory does Russia control?
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders are in Washington DC today to meet US president Donald Trump, following the latter’s summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin last Friday (15 August).
While no deal was struck between the two leaders, it’s been reported that Mr Trump may push Mr Zelenskyy to agree to territorial demands made by Mr Putin involving the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
Conflict in this region has been ongoing since 2014—eight years before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began—when Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which make up Donbas, broke away from the Ukrainian government.
Since 2022, Russia has claimed both regions as part of its own territory, but this annexation has been widely condemned as a breach of international law.
Russian forces reportedly currently control almost all of Luhansk, while approximately 30% of the Donetsk region remains under Ukrainian control, according to Mr Zelenskyy.
The Institute for the Study of War has noted that the current front line in Donetsk is heavily fortified, and that ceding the entire region would potentially leave neighbouring parts of Ukraine more vulnerable to future Russian attacks.
There also appears to be some confusion around what, if anything, Mr Putin is prepared to offer in exchange for his apparent demand that Ukraine cedes the entirety of the Donbas region to Russia.
It was reported last week that US officials believed Russia could withdraw from two other regions of Ukraine—Zaporizhzhia and Kherson—which it currently partially occupies. However it’s since been reported that a deal would only freeze the current front lines, rather than see Russian forces withdraw from these regions entirely.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social ahead of today’s meeting, Mr Trump appeared to rule out Ukraine regaining control of Crimea—which was annexed by Russia in 2014—or joining NATO.
Alastair Campbell corrects claim about asylum hotels following Full Fact request
Former Downing Street communications director and host of The Rest Is Politics podcast Alastair Campbell has corrected a claim he made about Labour’s record on closing so-called ‘asylum hotels’, after being contacted by Full Fact.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 12 August Mr Campbell said: “Amazing how neither @KemiBadenoch or @RobertJenrick objected when part of the government opening up 400 asylum hotels but somehow find time to jump on the Farage bandwagon when Labour has managed to cut the number in half.”
But as we explained in a fact check earlier this week, while it is true that the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers has decreased from a peak of over 400 in summer 2023 to 210 as of July 2025, almost all of this reduction took place before Labour came into government.
In July 2024, when Labour took office, there were 213 hotels in use, meaning that during Labour’s first year in government a net three hotels were closed.
We’re grateful to Mr Campbell for promptly correcting his post. He said: “As a strong supporter of @FullFact happy to correct this.”
Times corrects Ozempic headline after Full Fact intervention
The Times has amended a headline that incorrectly suggested doctors should monitor patients taking Ozempic injections in order to lose weight for a year following treatment, after the paper was contacted by Full Fact.
The article, published 5 August, was headlined “Ozempic patients ‘need support for a year after treatment’”, and was included on the newspaper’s front page that day. The first paragraph of the article said: “People should be supported for up to a year after stopping weight-loss medications to prevent them from regaining weight”.
It reported on new guidelines published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for people coming off obesity medication or finishing a weight management programme.
But Ozempic—a drug containing semaglutide, and often seen as synonymous with weight loss injections—is actually only licensed in the UK to treat type 2 diabetes, and shouldn’t be prescribed by the NHS to help people lose weight.
A similar drug—Wegovy—that also contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient as Ozempic, can be prescribed for weight loss.
This drug, along with a similarly-licensed drug Mounjaro, which contains the active ingredient tirzepatide, is what NICE refers to in its guidelines.
The Times did not respond to Full Fact’s request for comment, but has updated the headline in the online version of its article, and we’re grateful to The Times for taking action.