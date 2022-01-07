A giant asteroid isn’t about to ‘crash into the Earth’s atmosphere’

In reality, the asteroid, named 2013 YD48, will not crash into the Earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, the closest it will come to Earth is 3,480,000 miles away. At the time of writing, the Mirror had changed its headline to reflect this.
There are five layers to the Earth’s atmosphere. The furthest from Earth’s surface is the exosphere, which extends between 440 miles and 6,200 miles.
The articles all state that while almost 3.5 million miles may sound like an extremely far distance, this is relatively close in terms of outer space. They then proceed to say that NASA defines anything passing within 120 million miles of Earth as a Near Earth Object (NEO).