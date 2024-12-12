Picture of baby with head in cast is from the US, not Gaza

12 December 2024

This isn’t correct. The picture is from a 2012 blog about a US family, and shows a baby having a mould created for a specialist headband to treat plagiocephaly, known as flat head syndrome.

An image of a child with their head in a plaster cast that covers much of their face shows the “reality of Gaza”.

An image of a baby with their head in a plaster cast is being shared with a misleading claim that it shows the “reality of Gaza”.

The picture, which shows a child with most of their face and head covered by a plaster bandage, has been shared over 4,700 times on Facebook.

The post’s caption says “Reality of G@Za” and “Not a scene from a movie”.

But this image is unconnected to the conflict in Gaza or the Middle East.

Using reverse image search tools Full Fact found a higher quality version of the same picture, as well as other photographs of the same baby, published on a blog about an American family in November 2012.

The baby pictured isn’t being treated for injuries. She was having a plaster cast mould taken of her head in order to create a specialist headband which is designed to treat plagiocephaly, known as ‘flat head syndrome’, something that is relatively common in babies who are a few months old.

During crisis events we often see images and videos circulating online with incorrect or misleading captions, and we have previously fact checked a number of false claims about the conflict in the Middle East.

It’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine before sharing on social media, and our guide to verifying images can help you do this.