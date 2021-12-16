What we know about the alleged Downing Street parties so far

16 December 2021

The biggest political story of the last month has been a series of reports on parties allegedly held late last year in Downing Street and Westminster at a time when strict Covid-19 restrictions were in force.

Much of the coverage so far has been based on political journalists’ off-the-record sources, so we don’t yet know the full story of what happened. The government has repeatedly insisted all rules were followed, but it’s left many questions unanswered, and the Cabinet Secretary has now launched an investigation.

Below we explain what parties are alleged to have taken place, what the government’s said at different points—and crucially what the law said at the time. This is a fast-moving story—the following is correct as of 9am on 17 December 2021

How many alleged parties were there?

The main reports centre around eight gatherings in total—four at Number 10 Downing Street, plus three more in Government departments and one in Conservative party headquarters. Here’s a rundown of the alleged parties and events in Downing Street itself:

On 16 December 2021, after we first published this explainer, the Guardian and Independent reported that Mr Johnson and former health secretary Matt Hancock briefly attended an alleged “pizza party” at Number 10 on 15 May 2020.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said the claims were “not true”, adding that Mr Hancock visited the Downing Street garden to debrief Mr Johnson after a Covid-19 press conference, and left the premises shortly after 6.30pm. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said the garden was regularly used for meetings in the summer: “On 15 May 2020 the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference.

“The Prime Minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.”

What has the government said?

The government has repeatedly insisted all Covid rules were followed at all times in Downing Street, but has declined to answer many questions in detail—and its line on the alleged parties at Number 10 in late 2020 has changed as the story unfolded:

Allegations over parties aren’t just limited to Downing Street

Four other events have also been under scrutiny:

25 November 2020: Treasury drinks. According to the Times, more than 20 people attended a drinks event held in Treasury offices. A Treasury spokesperson told the Times: “In line with the guidance at the time, a number of staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020. We have been made aware that a small number of those staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.”

10 December 2020: Department for Education drinks. The Mirror also revealed “up to two dozen” employees at the Department for Education (DfE) gathered in the department’s cafe for “drinks and canapes”. A DfE spokesperson said: “The gathering was used to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic. While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time.”

14 December 2020: Mayoral campaign event. The Times alleged Shaun Bailey, who in December 2020 was running as Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, attended a “raucous” party, with drinking and dancing. The paper said a Conservative Party spokesperson “confirmed the ‘unauthorised social gathering’... and said that ‘formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign’”. The Mirror later published a picture which it said was from the event, showing at least 20 people with some holding drinks next to party food. Mr Bailey has now resigned as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee. He tweeted: “I want to apologise unreservedly for attending a gathering held by some of my staff in my campaign office.”

16 December 2020: Department for Transport (DfT) drinks and food. The Mirror reported that senior staff in the DfT had organised and attended a Christmas party. A spokesperson for the department described the event as a “low-key, socially distanced gathering” with drinks and food, adding: “We recognise this was inappropriate and apologise for the error of judgement.” A spokesperson for transport secretary Grant Shapps said: "He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had he been made aware that it was being prepared.”

What was the law at the time?

The alleged parties from late last year took place at a time when Covid restrictions were rapidly changing—between 13 November 2020 and 18 December 2020 London was subject to three different sets of rules:

Was there a potential loophole permitting gatherings in Downing Street?

Some reports have suggested there may potentially be a legal loophole covering properties, such as Number 10, which are part of the Crown Estate.

As human rights barrister Adam Wagner tweeted, the 1984 legislation on which the tier system was founded might mean Downing Street was exempt from the regulations.

However, whether this exemption might actually have applied remains unclear. Another barrister, Charles Holland tweeted that Westminster City Council would have had to agree to the exemption for it to apply. We’ve asked Westminster City Council about this and will update this explainer when we hear back.

What is being investigated?

As set out above, Mr Johnson announced on 8 December that he had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to “establish all the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

On 13 December health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed Mr Case would be able to investigate any events in Downing Street which were alleged to contravene lockdown rules in late 2020. The BBC has reported Mr Case will investigate the events in Downing Street on 27 November 2020, 15 December 2020 and 18 December 2020, alongside the alleged DfE party.

According to The Times, Downing Street staff have been told to expect the results of Mr Case’s review before Christmas, and potentially as soon as the end of this week, although no official date has been given.

We don’t know all the facts at this stage or what the outcome of the review will be. But it’s important to note there’s a requirement on all those working in the public sector to be honest and open. They are expected to adhere to ethical standards which state that they are accountable to the public for their actions and must submit themselves to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.

In addition to this, ministers are expected to behave in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety, in accordance with the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards of conduct expected of ministers. They are also required to give accurate and truthful information to Parliament and to correct any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.

The police say they do not plan to investigate alleged Downing Street parties



Thousands of people were fined over the course of 2020 for breaking Covid regulations, with 2,982 fines issued in England for participating in a gathering inside a house or any indoor space in a Tier 3 area between March 2020 and January 2021. A total of 250 people were fined for holding gatherings of more than 30 people in the same period.

Opposition MPs have also highlighted that some recent prosecutions date back to late last year. On 8 December, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stated in Parliament: “At Westminster Magistrates' Court right now, the CPS are prosecuting over a dozen breaches of Covid restrictions last December including those who hosted parties.”

The Metropolitan Police has said at various points that it has been made aware of reports of Covid rules allegedly being broken at Downing Street and of the footage of the rehearsal press briefing. However, it has also said that throughout the pandemic it has not been the force’s policy to retrospectively investigate breaches of the rules.

On 9 December the force said it would not investigate the alleged parties due to "an absence of evidence".

However, it emerged on 16 December that the Metropolitan Police will make contact with two people who attended the alleged party attended by Mr Bailey at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in December 2020. The force added that, in general, “if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it”.