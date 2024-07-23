Prime Minister’s Questions: 24 July 2024

23 July 2024

In the first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since the general election, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head across the despatch box in the House of Commons.

Backbench MPs will also have a chance to ask questions of Mr Starmer.

The proceedings will be broadcast on BBC Parliament, live from the House of Commons, at 12pm on Wednesday 24 July, and on Parliament’s website.

Full Fact’s fact checkers will be following PMQs, and scrutinising claims made by MPs, highlighting statements that we think are wrong, misleading or need more context.

How to follow our fact checks

You can follow any immediate updates on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the debate, and we’ll update this article after it finishes with a round-up of any claims we’ve checked.

You can get involved too—if you spot anything you think we should be investigating, please tag the @FullFact account on X and we’ll do our best to take a look.

How we ‘live fact check’ PMQs

When Parliament is sitting we live fact check Prime Minister’s Questions each week, and we’ve got a lot of experience checking other big political events as they happen live.

During the 2024 general election campaign, we live fact checked a number of events, including the BBC Question Time Leaders’ Special, ITV’s debate between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer, Sky News’ election special (also with Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer), as well as BBC’s Debate Night, featuring the leaders of the Scottish political parties, plus the BBC and ITV debates featuring representatives from seven different parties.

We have also live fact checked the TV debates during previous general elections, and in the 2022 Conservative leadership contest.

Once PMQs is underway, our team of fact checkers will be monitoring claims in real time, with the help of our AI tools. We’re a small team, so it’s not possible for us to check every single claim, but if we can publish a quick verdict, we will (initially on X).

Some statements can be more complicated to check than they first appear, or require further research, so during PMQs itself we’ll be prioritising claims we’ve seen before or which can be quickly checked against publicly available sources. If claims do require further investigation, we’ll dig into them in more detail after PMQs has ended.