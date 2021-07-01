Only a third of people first heard of the term ‘cancel culture’ in the past year

Of the different “culture wars terms” (including “being woke”, “white privilege” and “the metropolitan elite”), the report noted that “cancel culture is the newest term as far as the public are concerned”, but still only 65% of the people who had heard of the term said they first heard or read about it in the last year.
Taking both figures into account, around a third of people, not 82%, first encountered the term in the past year.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, cancel culture is defined as “a way of behaving in a society or group, especially on social media, in which it is common to completely reject and stop supporting someone because they have said or done something that offends you”.
