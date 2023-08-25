London’s Low Emission Zone and Ultra Low Emission Zone are two separate schemes

25 August 2023

The Low Emission Zone has covered most of Greater London since it was first introduced, and is a separate scheme to the Ultra Low Emission Zone.

The Low Emission Zone initially only covered central London and the area of the congestion zone, and became known as ULEZ in April 2019.

An article published in the Daily Mail on 24 August which mischaracterised the implementation of London’s Low Emission Zone and Ultra Low Emission Zone has been corrected after Full Fact contacted the newspaper.

The article said: “An emissions scheme initially known as the Low Emission Zone (Lez) was first launched in London in 2008.

“But the zone only covered central London and the area of the congestion zone.

“In April 2019 the restrictions were tightened to cover older vehicles and it became known as Ulez.

“And in October 2021 it was expanded to cover all of inner London up to the capital's North and South Circular roads.”

This isn’t correct. The Low Emission Zone (LEZ) and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) are two separate traffic schemes, both of which are currently operational in London.

The two schemes cover different, though largely overlapping, areas, and apply to different types of vehicle. The LEZ primarily concerns heavier vehicles, like HGVs and coaches, while the ULEZ applies to certain, mainly older cars and motorcycles, as well as lighter vans and minibuses, which don’t conform to specific emissions standards.

In addition, a separate Congestion Charge zone operates in central London, and applies to non-exempt vehicles that drive in the zone during specific hours.

Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the schemes, confirmed to Full Fact that the schemes are separate, and that it's not accurate to claim that the LEZ expanded and became known as ULEZ in 2019.

What is the Low Emission Zone?

TfL says the LEZ was set up to “encourage the most polluting heavy diesel vehicles driving in the Capital to become cleaner.”

It is operational 24 hours a day, all year round. It does not affect cars or motorcycles.

The LEZ was first introduced in February 2008. However it did not initially only cover “central London and the area of the congestion zone” as the Daily Mail article claimed.

In fact, the LEZ has covered almost all of Greater London since it was first implemented.

It is true that the LEZ standards were tightened—to be brought in line with the ULEZ standards—but this didn’t happen until 2021.

What is the Ultra Low Emission Zone?

The ULEZ is a separate scheme to the LEZ. It was introduced in April 2019, but it’s not correct that it replaced the LEZ, or that the LEZ “became known as Ulez” as the Daily Mail article claimed.

The ULEZ did replace a different traffic scheme, called the Toxicity Charge or “T-Charge”, which had been in place since October 2017.

Unlike the LEZ, the ULEZ does apply to certain cars and motorcycles, with drivers of vehicles that fail to meet ULEZ standards and do not qualify for an exemption required to pay a fee of £12.50 per day in order to drive in the zone.

It is operational 24 hours a day, all year round except for Christmas Day.

When first introduced in April 2019, the ULEZ only applied to central London (the same area covered by the congestion charge zone).

It was later extended to cover a wider area up to the North and South Circular roads in October 2021, and is set to expand to cover all of Greater London on 29 August.

Misleading claims about the ULEZ and the process behind its extension, which we’ve written about a number of times previously, can damage trust in politics and harm public debate. We’re grateful to the Daily Mail for correcting its reporting.

Image courtesy of David Hawgood