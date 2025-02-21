How much aid has the US given to Ukraine?

In recent days claims from US President Donald Trump and his defence secretary Pete Hegseth that the US has committed more than $300 billion in support to Ukraine have been widely reported in the media.

Mr Hegseth claimed on 13 February that the US has committed “north of $300 billion” to “stabilising the front lines” in Ukraine, while in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday Mr Trump claimed that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had “talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion, to go into a war that couldn’t be won”. Mr Trump also claimed the US had “spent $200 billion dollars more than Europe”.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has been the country providing the largest amount of assistance to Ukraine in cash terms. However, it’s not clear what the figures of $300 billion or $350 billion are based on, and these figures have been widely questioned.

Estimates for the total amount of US aid to Ukraine vary depending on what methodology is used, what’s included and the timeframe involved.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a research institute in Germany, tracks international military, financial and humanitarian assistance allocated and committed to Ukraine since 2022. It estimates the total international assistance committed to Ukraine by the US and European countries since 2022 is approximately €366 billion (about $383 billion)—about one-third of which has come from the US.

The US Department of Defense and the State Department did not offer clarification of the $300 billion figure when contacted by Full Fact.

US assistance since 2022

The Kiel Institute estimates that the US has allocated €114.2 billion (about $119.5 billion) since 2022, with a further €4.84 billion (about $5.1 billion) committed but yet to be allocated.

A little more than half of this (€64.1 billion, or $67 billion) consists of military assistance, with the remainder made up of humanitarian and financial assistance. The military assistance estimate is broadly consistent with the US government’s own figures, with the State Department reporting in January that the US had provided $65.9 billion in military assistance since February 2022.

A higher total aid figure of $175 billion has been reported widely in the media. This figure refers to the total amount of aid for Ukraine approved by Congress since 2022. However, the Council on Foreign Relations think tanks notes: “Of the $175 billion total, only $106 billion directly aids the government of Ukraine.

“Most of the remainder is funding various US activities associated with the war in Ukraine, and a small portion supports other affected countries in the region.”

The US inspector general overseeing the country’s activities in relation to Ukraine meanwhile estimates that between February 2022 and December 2024 approximately $183 billion has been made available by the US for the response to the war in Ukraine—including funds spent in the US and other countries aside from Ukraine.

When we asked the Kiel Institute about the figure of more than $300 billion, it told us it was difficult to say exactly what this figure might consist of without further information, and that as a result the figure could not be directly compared with its own estimates.

For example, it noted support for “stabilising the front lines” could include expenditures such as military training, which is not included in the Institute’s own dataset. (Some spending on military training does appear to be included in the State Department’s figures however).

What about since 2014?

The wider Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula and supported pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Between 2014 and October 2021, the US provided an estimated $2.5 billion in military or security assistance to Ukraine according to the Congressional Research Service, and more than $350 million in humanitarian aid according to the State Department. The Congressional Research Service also estimated in 2021 that since 2014 the US had also spent approximately $418 million a year on average on other bilateral aid to Ukraine.

A dashboard operated by the US State Department and US Agency for International Development shows annual breakdowns of foreign assistance committed to Ukraine by the US (though it’s worth noting that this data doesn’t appear to capture most of the military assistance provided by the US).