The NHS Test and Trace app did not cost £37 billion

24 February 2023

This is the total budget for the entire NHS Test and Trace programme in its first two years. In the 2020-21 financial year, the app cost around £35 million.

A Facebook post wrongly claims £37 billion was spent “on a failed track and trace app”.

The £37 billion figure refers to the total budget allocated to NHS Test and Trace in its first two years. However, not all of that money was used, and only a fraction of it was spent on the NHS Covid-19 app.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), as of June 2022 approximately £25.7 billion had actually been spent on the entire Test and Trace programme, with an estimated lifetime cost of £29.3 billion.

Of the approximately £13.5 billion spent on the NHS Test and Trace programme in 2020-21 (the NAO has not published a report for 2021-22), only £35 million was spent on the app. The vast majority was accounted for by testing (£10.4 billion).

This figure has been misused frequently on social media, as we’ve written several times previously. It was also used by a Labour MP, who corrected himself after being contacted by Full Fact.

Inaccurate claims about the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic have spread widely on social media, and can damage trust in politics.

Image courtesy of John Cameron