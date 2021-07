5G tower with ‘Delta’ power system is not related to Covid-19

30 July 2021

What was claimed A 5G tower powered by a “Delta” power system, suggests a link between 5G and Covid-19. Our verdict The power system is supplied by Delta Group, an infrastructure business founded in 1971. The name is coincidental, and has no link to Covid-19.

A photo shared on Facebook shows what appears to be a 5G tower, including a power box labelled “DELTA POWER SYSTEM”, alongside the caption “What a fascinating name for a 5G power system..”

The post appears to infer that the name on the power box is related to the Covid-19 Delta variant or the pandemic. Many of the comments on the post also relate to the Delta variant.

The name is purely coincidental. Delta is a Taiwanese business founded in 1971. It provides power supplies for infrastructure including outdoor power systems for telecoms.

The post appears to play on the false idea that 5G and Covid-19 are somehow linked. This has been the subject of many conspiracy theories, including claims that 5G accelerates the spread of Covid-19 and that 5G was part of a plan by the Rockefeller Foundation to orchestrate the pandemic. None of these claims have any basis in fact.

