You can still pay for Amazon Prime on a monthly basis

14 December 2022

Amazon is automatically moving Prime members to an annual subscription of £95, and won’t have a monthly option after December.

Full Fact has spotted a number of posts on Facebook warning users about changes to Amazon Prime’s subscription plan.

One of the posts reads: “I read this morning that from December they’re changing everyone’s direct debits to a yearly cost of £95 instead of monthly payments. I checked my own and it is true.”

Another says: “If you have prime and dont want £95 taken out [of] your bank for a yearly subscription I suggest you cancel it now! as people have had this taken out there bank this month .. sounds like they dont have a monthly option anymore after Dec [sic]”.

Amazon’s website currently lists both a monthly subscription fee of £8.99 per month, and an annual subscription fee of £95.

We contacted Amazon asking specifically whether some users may have been switched over to an annual plan without their knowledge, and it told us that subscription type is decided by customers themselves and will not be switched automatically.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon Prime subscription plans are not changing and monthly and annual options are available.

“Customers who choose an annual subscription can save money, however no accounts will switch automatically.”

One user who posted about the changes later updated her post to say that Amazon told her the annual subscription gave customers “the best value for money option,” and that she was able to amend her subscription to a monthly basis.

Image courtesy of Wicked Monday