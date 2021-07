World Economic Forum founder did not write book about ‘organised epidemics’

30 June 2021

What was claimed World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab wrote in “Covid-19: The Great Reset” that four billion people would die through planned epidemics, war and starvation by 2050. Our verdict He didn’t say that. It’s a passage from a 1992 conspiratorial text which seems to wrongly attribute it to novelist H.G. Wells.

A number of Instagram and Facebook posts claim to show a passage from “Covid-19: The Great Reset”, a book published in 2020 and co-authored by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

An excerpt from the passage in the post says: “At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation.”

But this isn’t a passage from Mr Schwab’s book.

It is from 1992’s “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300” by John Coleman, a conspiratorial essay about a secret elite of leaders that control the world.

Mr Coleman seems to incorrectly attribute the “4 billion useless eaters” passage to science fiction novelist H.G. Wells and his 1928 essay “The Open Conspiracy: Blue Prints for a World Revolution”.

