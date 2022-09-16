Irish dancers video outside Buckingham Palace filmed months before Queen’s death

16 September 2022

The video was filmed and first shared several months before the death of the Queen.

Irish dancers performed to Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust” outside Buckingham Palace, shortly after the Queen’s death.

A viral video shared on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth II shows a group of Irish dancers outside Buckingham Palace performing choreography to Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust”.

Shortly after the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday, 8 September, a number of Twitter users shared the clip alongside captions implying it was filmed in response to the news. The video shared with one such tweet, which reads “The Queen died and the Irish are already on it lol”, has received 1.3 million views.

Some social media users have described the video as “disrespectful”, but it was actually first posted several months before the Queen’s death.

The clip was posted to TikTok on 18 January 2022 by a group of Irish dancers called Cairde, with the caption “dancing to ‘Queen’ for the Queen.” The group had previously shared a video of themselves performing in Trafalgar Square while in London, and has since posted clips of themselves dancing at various landmarks around the world.

Image courtesy of David Liff