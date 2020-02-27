This arrow is pointing at Egypt

A post shared on Facebook claims to show Israel, indicated on a map of Africa by an arrow.

However, the arrow is not pointing to the modern state of Israel. It is pointing to Egypt—specifically the Sinai peninsula. Israel is northeast from this location in the Middle East and is part of the continent of Asia.

The idea of Israel being part of Africa stems from the beliefs of Hebrew Israelites—a movement founded in the US who believe that Africans are descendants from the ancient tribes of Israel.

Hebrew Israelites claim Israel as northeast Africa, in part due to the fact that Israel sits on the African tectonic plate, which is true.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this arrow is not pointing at Israel.