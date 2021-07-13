Italy aren’t going to be disqualified from Euro 2020
13 July 2021
What was claimed
Italy fielded a player in the Euro 2020 final who shouldn’t have been playing due to receiving a yellow card in the quarter-final.
Our verdict
False. No Italian player received two yellow cards to warrant suspension before the final, and yellow cards expired after the quarter-finals anyway.
A post on Facebook which has been shared over 50,000 times claims UEFA officials have noticed that an Italian player in the Euro 2020 final against England received a yellow card in the quarter-final and therefore shouldn’t have been playing.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because yellow cards were wiped after the quarter-finals and no Italian player received two yellow cards before the final anyway.
We can’t sugar coat how difficult this year has been for good information.
News this year has fractured communities, and caused confusion and panic for many of us. No one can control what will happen next. But you can support a debate based on fair, accurate and transparent information.
As independent, impartial fact checkers, we rely on individuals like you to ensure the most dangerously false inaccuracies can be called out and challenged.
Could you chip in to support an accurate and fair debate today?