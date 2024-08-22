9.4 million people are classed as economically inactive, not unemployed

22 August 2024

Around 1.44 million people in the UK meet the official definition of ‘unemployed’, meaning they are actively seeking work, and able to start working within two weeks. The 9.4 million figure refers to the number of people in the UK aged 16-64 who are economically inactive, which includes students, long-term sick and retirees.

A post on Meta social media platform Threads claiming “9.4 million Brits are unemployed” is missing important context.

The Office for National Statistics publishes this figure for the whole of the UK (not just Great Britain) on a monthly basis.

This is a different category to those who match the official definition of being unemployed, which refers to people who are actively seeking work. The most recent figures show there were 1.44 million unemployed people in the UK in April to June 2024.

What is the difference between unemployed and economically inactive?

The UK uses the international definition of unemployment, as outlined by the International Labour Organisation. This defines people as ‘unemployed’ if they do not have a job, have been looking for work within the past four weeks and would be available to start work in the next two weeks, as well as those who are out of work but have found a job and will be starting it within the next two weeks.

In April-June 2024, this definition covered around 1.44 million people.

The post appears to be referring instead to the number of people who are considered economically inactive, which was 9.4 million in April toJune 2024.

Someone is considered economically inactive if they’re between the ages of 16 and 64, are not in employment, have not been seeking work within the last four weeks and/or are unable to start work within the next two weeks.

They were classed as such for a variety of reasons. In April to June 2024, more than 2.5 million of these people were students, and over 2.8 million were long-term sick (alongside 230,000 who were temporarily sick). Over 1.7 million economically inactive people were looking after family/home, and just over a million were retired. There were also 27,000 “discouraged workers”, people who are not looking for work because they believe jobs aren’t available.