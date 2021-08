Video of people falling from plane in Kabul shows a US aircraft

24 August 2021

What was claimed A video shows the Taliban throwing people from a plane. Our verdict The footage actually shows a number of people falling from a US aircraft after clinging to the outside. The US Air Force, which owns and operates the aircraft, has since confirmed it is reviewing the incident.

This article links to footage that is potentially distressing.

A video with a misleading caption claiming to show the Taliban throwing people from a plane in Afghanistan has been seen more than 50,000 times on Instagram. The distressing footage actually shows a US Air Force C-17 aircraft leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday 16 August. While we can’t say exactly what happened on the flight, two people appear to fall from the aircraft as it takes off.

Elsewhere on social media the clip has appeared alongside a different video, which shows hundreds of people running alongside a C-17 in a bid to flee the country and at least 10 people clinging to part of the plane underneath the wing.

The US Air Force has since said it is reviewing the incident. It did not confirm how many people were killed as the aircraft left Kabul, but confirmed human remains were found in the plane's wheel well after landing.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the footage actually shows a number of people falling from a US aircraft after clinging to the outside. The US Air Force, which owns and operates the aircraft, has since confirmed it is reviewing the incident.