Air Force One flypast video isn’t real

This clip isn’t real. The creator of the original TikTok video has confirmed it was created digitally.

A video shows President Donald Trump’s Air Force One jet conducting flybys for US Navy sailors stationed on an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic, near Washington DC.

A video which is claimed to show the presidential plane Air Force One carrying out “flybys” for US Navy sailors on an aircraft carrier is a digital creation.

In the clip, an aeroplane resembling an Air Force One jet bearing the words ‘United States of America’ can be seen flying close to a vessel, while people cheering and shouting “Trump” can be heard in the background.

The footage has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook with the caption: “Trumps Air Force One conducted several flybys for Navy Sailors on an aircraft carrier stationed in the Atlantic, near Washington DC.”

But the video is not authentic.

It contains a watermark in the corner indicating it originated on TikTok, and includes the creator’s username. In the description of the video, the creator states that it was “created digitally”.

The same account has shared multiple videos of aircraft, many of which have also been created digitally—including another video which is claimed to show President Trump’s personal plane conducting a “low altitude, high speed pass” over Washington DC.

However, it’s true that President Trump’s private jet, nicknamed ‘Trump Force One’, did carry out real flypasts on the presidential election campaign trail, including above crowds at rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Before sharing content that you see on social media it’s important to consider whether it has been verified by a reliable source. Our guides to identifying misleading images and videos, and to spotting AI-generated content, can help you to do this.