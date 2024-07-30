Amnesty International has not produced posters protesting Israel’s participation in Paris Olympics

30 July 2024

False. Amnesty International says it did not create these posters.

Amnesty International has created a series of posters protesting Israel’s participation at the Paris Olympics.

Posters protesting against Israel’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics featuring Amnesty International’s logo are circulating on social media, with one post on X (formerly Twitter) viewed more than 8,800 times.

The images, which have also been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, show athletes wearing uniforms bearing the Israeli flag harming or threatening adults and children.

One image shows a judo participant pinning a man down, while another shows a fencer holding a blade to a child’s neck. Another image shows an athlete pointing a gun at two young children, and one shows a swimmer holding a young girl underwater. The images include the Amnesty International logo and the hashtags #OlympicsAgainstGenocide and #BoycottGenocide.

Many posts sharing the images are accompanied with the caption: “Amnesty International shared these posters in protest against Israel’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

But Amnesty International told Full Fact it did not produce these posters.

The organisation said: “We have been made aware of a number of Olympic-themed images circulating on the social media platform X bearing Amnesty’s logo that have not been produced or published by Amnesty International. We have reached out to the relevant parties, including X, to report the posts as fake.”

It also confirmed it does not have a boycott call regarding the Olympics.

We often see images and videos that don’t show what they claim to in the wake of significant global events like the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza. For tips on how to verify images before you share them, read our guide.