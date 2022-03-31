Asda’s milk is vegetarian

31 March 2022

False. Asda confirmed that its own-brand milk is suitable for vegetarians.

Asda’s non-organic milk is not suitable for vegetarians or Muslims because of added animal fat.

A post on Facebook includes a video in which a woman falsely claims that Asda’s non-organic milk is not suitable for vegetarians or Muslims.

The woman, who is Muslim, says that Asda milk includes additional animal fat which is not suitable for vegetarians and Muslims who don’t eat meat which isn’t halal. Later in the video, she says about Asda’s milk “unless it’s organic, that is OK”.

In fact, an Asda spokesperson told Full Fact: “All of our own-brand milk is suitable for vegetarians”.

This false claim has been going around since at least 2016, when Asda clarified that no animal fat is added to its milk.

The confusion may come from the fact that while Asda’s whole milk is listed on its website as suitable for vegetarians, its semi-skimmed milk is not.

Image courtesy of Stefan Kühn via Wikimedia Commons