BBC presenters did remove their poppies as they were wearing them earlier than BBC guidelines allow

2 November 2020

What was claimed BBC presenters removed their poppies during a broadcast. Our verdict This is correct. It happened as the poppies were mistakenly worn before the date set out in BBC guidelines.

Multiple posts online have claimed that Royal Legion poppies worn by BBC Breakfast presenters seemed to disappear during the show.

It is true that the presenters did remove their poppies around five minutes into the programme on 30 October. The removal can be seen here between 3:29 and 5:39.

The removal happened due to BBC guidelines around the wearing of poppies, which is allowed between 6am on 31 October, and 11:59pm on 11 November. The presenters were mistakenly wearing them before the start date.

A BBC spokesperson told Full Fact “In keeping with national convention, BBC guidelines state that those who wish to wear poppies can do so from 31st October.”

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context This is correct. It happened as the poppies were mistakenly worn before the date set out in BBC guidelines.