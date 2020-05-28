Patent 060606 does not mention inserting microchips into the body

It is true that Microsoft has a patent with the numbers 060606 in it, for a system which rewards physical activity with cryptocurrency. But it doesn’t reference injectable microchips.

Microsoft and Bill Gates have filed a patent numbered 060606 for a microchip which is inserted into the body and which rewards activity with cryptocurrency.

We’ve seen a post online claiming that Bill Gates and Microsoft have a patent, numbered 060606, for a microchip that would be inserted into people’s bodies, and would monitor their activity in return for cryptocurrency.

There is a genuine patent Microsoft applied for in 2019, numbered W0/2020/060606. The patent does mention technology allowing for people’s activity to be monitored in exchange for cryptocurrency, but there is no mention of implanted chips in the patent.

Specifically, the patent is for a system whereby tasks are given to users, which, on participation or completion, can be rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Information is collected from a sensor, coupled with or potentially within the user’s device, to determine whether those tasks have been completed.

The patent describes that user device as potentially being “personal computers, servers, cell phones, tablets, laptops, smart devices (e.g. smartwatches or smart televisions.)” It may also be a piece of wearable tech.



The sensor is described as either a device in itself or built into the user device.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as partly false because this is a real patent, but it makes no mention of implanted microchips.