Downing Street quiz picture doesn’t show bin bag over CCTV

13 December 2021

What was claimed Photos appearing to show Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas quiz from Number 10 Downing Street in 2020 show that the CCTV camera in the room has been covered with a big bag. Our verdict The object people are saying is a bin bag covering a security camera is actually part of the curtain.

Following the emergence of a picture of Boris Johnson appearing to host a Christmas quiz from Downing Street last year, some have suggested that it also shows a security camera in the room covered by a bin bag.

The photo seems to have been taken in the study at Number 10, based on the fireplace and the arrangement of the paintings in the background, including one of Margaret Thatcher. Photos from other angles in the room show that what can be seen in the top left hand corner of the alleged quiz photo is actually part of the curtain, not a bin bag, and there is no security camera in that location.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because the photo doesn't show a security camera being covered by a bin bag.