This image of the Prime Minister has been altered

They did not. These words have been added digitally.

Teachers at a school which Boris Johnson visited spelled out the words “Fuck Boris” on a wall which the Prime Minister was interviewed in front of.

A Facebook post claims that teachers at a school visited by the Prime Minister spelled out the words “Fuck Boris” on a wall, in front of which he was interviewed.

But this didn’t happen. The expletive message has been added in.

The original video footage can be viewed on The Independent’s website. It shows Mr Johnson standing in front of a ‘Periodic Table of Maths’.

In the original, the symbols on each card match the concept represented on the cards. For example the cards for “sector” and “reflection” have the symbols “Se” and “Rf” respectively.

In the Facebook post, these cards have the edited symbols of “Fu” and “Ck”.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because the expletive is not original and has been added in.