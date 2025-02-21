Picture doesn’t prove baseless conspiracy theory Brigitte Macron is a man

This is false. The boy in the picture is Mrs Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux. Two women who falsely claimed that Mrs Macron is transgender have been found guilty of slander in France.

Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President Emmanuel Macron, is allegedly a man and a picture shows her as a boy during childhood.

A picture is being shared online with false claims it shows the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, as a boy in childhood.

A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) includes a picture of a young boy in a checked shirt, alongside a 2018 photo of the French First Lady, and is being shared as a video on Instagram. The posts say: “Brigitte Macron, The French President’s Emmanuel Macron’s Wife is allegedly a MAN and it’s now going Mainstream in France.”

But the claim is false, and is part of a baseless but enduring conspiracy theory which has been fact checked many times that Mrs Macron was not born female.

The picture of the boy is a cropped version of a photo of Mrs Macron’s family. The larger image shows Mrs Macron (whose maiden name was Trogneux) as a child sitting on her mother’s knee, next to her father, Jean Trogneux, and five siblings.

The boy on the left wearing the checked shirt is Mrs Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.

In September 2024, two women who falsely claimed Mrs Macron was transgender, and was actually her brother Jean-Michel, were found guilty of slander.

Mrs Macron and her brother, Mr Trogneux were awarded €8,000 and €5,000 in damages, respectively.

We have previously fact checked a post that used an altered picture of a male model with Mrs Macron’s face imposed to claim it showed her as a young man.

False and misleading posts like this can spread quickly online, so it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing comes from a verifiable and reliable source before sharing on social media.