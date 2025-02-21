Picture doesn’t prove baseless conspiracy theory Brigitte Macron is a man

A picture is being shared online with false claims it shows the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, as a boy in childhood.
A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) includes a picture of a young boy in a checked shirt, alongside a 2018 photo of the French First Lady, and is being shared as a video on Instagram. The posts say: “Brigitte Macron, The French President’s Emmanuel Macron’s Wife is allegedly a MAN and it’s now going Mainstream in France.”
But the claim is false, and is part of a baseless but enduring conspiracy theory which has been fact checked many times that Mrs Macron was not born female.
The picture of the boy is a cropped version of a photo of Mrs Macron’s family. The larger image shows Mrs Macron (whose maiden name was Trogneux) as a child sitting on her mother’s knee, next to her father, Jean Trogneux, and five siblings.
The boy on the left wearing the checked shirt is Mrs Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.
In September 2024, two women who falsely claimed Mrs Macron was transgender, and was actually her brother Jean-Michel, were found guilty of slander.
Mrs Macron and her brother, Mr Trogneux were awarded €8,000 and €5,000 in damages, respectively.
We have previously fact checked a post that used an altered picture of a male model with Mrs Macron’s face imposed to claim it showed her as a young man.
False and misleading posts like this can spread quickly online, so it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing comes from a verifiable and reliable source before sharing on social media.