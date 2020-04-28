It’s incorrect that the money raised by Captain Tom is only going towards the NHS in England

Incorrect. Money raised by Captain Tom is going towards the Covid-19 appeal run by NHS Charities Together, which distributes money to charities across all four UK nations.

Money raised by Captain Tom Moore is only going to the NHS in England.

A post shared hundreds of times on Facebook claims that money raised by Captain Tom Moore for the NHS is only going to the NHS in England.

This is incorrect.

Captain Tom is raising money for the Covid-19 appeal run by NHS Charities Together, a membership organisation representing NHS charities.

Its website says: “NHS Charities Together has member charities in Wales and Scotland as well as in England, and funds have already been distributed to members in all three nations.

“We hadn’t previously had relationships with charities in Northern Ireland, but we’re delighted that six organisations have now come on board as members and are in the process of receiving their first grants from the appeal.”

NHS Charities Together says its “national campaign” has been “endorsed by NHS England”, so it’s possible some people have misunderstood this to mean the money will only go towards charities working in England.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the money will be spent on charities across all four UK nations.