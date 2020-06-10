  1. Home
This person isn’t the one from viral footage of someone trying to burn the Cenotaph’s Union Jack

10th Jun 2020

Claim

This man holding a “The UK Invented Racism” sign is the same that tried to burn the Cenotaph’s Union Jack.

Conclusion

This is incorrect. They are two different people.

We’ve seen multiple posts claiming that the man in this picture holding a sign that says “The UK invented racism,” is the same person shown in several other viral images and videos attempting to set fire to the Cenotaph’s Union Jack flag. This is incorrect. 

There are distinct differences between the images of the two people, such as different clothing and general appearance.

By Rachael Krishna

