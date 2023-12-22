Photos show pilots with badges mocking ‘chemtrails’, not supporting the conspiracy theory

22 December 2023

These badges come from a website run by a team of pilots who are mocking the conspiracy theory, and say their aim is “scaring all conspiracy theorists”. There’s no evidence barium is sprayed or released from planes.

Photos show badges worn by pilots supporting the idea of ‘chemtrails’. The badges suggest barium is sprayed from planes.

A post on Facebook shares photos of badges worn by pilots supposedly supporting the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory.

This conspiracy theory refers to the false belief that white lines trailing behind aeroplanes in the sky are actually evidence of a plot to spread poison or control the weather. The Facebook post, which has 450 shares, has the caption: “They are spraying aluminum [sic] and barium and more”.

The post shares photos of badges and stickers with phrases such as “don’t just spray em…barium” and “#teamchemtrails #sprayandpray”. One photo, which appears to have been taken in a cockpit, shows a badge that has a tombstone with the chemical symbol for Barium on it, while another shows a pilot holding one of these stickers and wearing a gas mask.

While the post suggests these photos are evidence of pilots endorsing the conspiracy theory, the badges are actually a running joke among pilots and social media users.

As we’ve written before, the same designs can be found on a website called ‘Team Chemtrails’, which is now inactive. But an archived version of the website says: “We are happy to present to you the official TeamChemtrail website where we work hard to bring forth some of the most entertaining pilot products you can find. Deep in the Chemworks we are constantly working hard to bring you new and improved ways of enlightening and scaring all conspiracy theorists.”.

The creators of the badge and stickers are actually mocking the conspiracy theory, rather than supporting it.

What are the white lines in the sky?

The lines of cloud that people mistake as “chemtrails” are actually contrails, which form when the warm exhaust fumes from an aircraft mix with the cold air to produce ice crystal clouds.

There’s no evidence either barium or aluminium are sprayed from planes. Jet engines emit water vapour, carbon dioxide, some hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, soot particles and carbon monoxide.

Aluminosilicate compounds (which comprise aluminium, oxygen and silicon) are found in clay soils and other minerals. Aluminosilicates in the air largely come from the ground-level sources of the compound, rather than being released in the air.

Full Fact has debunked claims relating to chemtrails many times before. We’ve also written about false claims concerning other conspiracy theories including that 9/11 was scripted, Buzz Aldrin admitted he never went to the Moon and 5G is accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.