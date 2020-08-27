Children in Need is not donating £10 million to Black Lives Matter

This is incorrect. Children in Need has pledged £10 million over ten years to benefit young black people in the UK. The money is not specifically going to Black Lives Matter.

A post on Facebook with over 4,000 shares has claimed that the BBC charity Children in Need has donated £10 million to Black Lives Matter.

This is not the case.

In July 2020, the charity announced it was pledging £10 million over ten years to tackle racial inequality in the UK, not to Black Lives Matter specifically.

This was to match rapper Stormzy’s £10 million pledge to fund “organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.”

The Children in Need funding will go to “a dedicated new funding programme to support young Black talent to achieve their full potential, working in partnership with BBC Radio 1Xtra”. The funding will be available to “support young social entrepreneurs in making a difference in their local communities, to develop young leaders and youth leadership, to enable access to education and learning, and to develop young people’s skills and confidence for work.”

Funding applications will be considered by a grant making committee facilitated by Children in Need.

