Christian Eriksen did not have Covid-19 vaccine before collapse, says Inter Milan CEO

14 June 2021

What was claimed Christian Eriksen had a Covid-19 vaccine days before collapsing on the football pitch. Our verdict False. The head of his club team, Inter Milan, has said Mr Eriksen had not been vaccinated.

False claims that Danish footballer Christian Eriksen had received the Covid-19 vaccine before collapsing on the pitch at the Euro 2020 tournament have been spreading on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This is not true.

The footballer collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday 12 June, after suffering a cardiac arrest, but has since been stabilised in hospital.

Since his collapse, it has been falsely claimed that Mr Eriksen, who also plays for Inter Milan, had been recently vaccinated against Covid-19.

Many of these posts claim that Inter Milan’s chief medic had confirmed to Italian radio station Radio Sportiva that Mr Eriksen had received a Pfizer vaccination a few days previously.

This is not true. Radio Sportiva has said this report never happened, while the chief executive of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, has said Mr Eriksen has never had Covid-19 or been vaccinated.

A possible link has been found between the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and mild heart inflammation in young men, but this is yet to be confirmed.

