This “quote” from the Italian Prime Minister about coronavirus is made up

The Italian Prime Minister has said his country has exhausted all options to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and pleads to God to “rescue your people.”

A post on Facebook claims to show a quote from the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, saying, of the coronavirus pandemic:

“We have lost control, we have killed the epidemic physically and mentally. Can’t understand what more we can do, all solutions are exhausted on ground. Our only hope remains up in the Sky, God rescue your people.”

The post also shows a photo, presumably supposed to be of the Italian Prime Minister in tears.

The quote is made up. It does not appear on any reputable website attributed to Mr Conte when searched for on Google, and the general message doesn’t match up with Mr Conte’s recent statements on the pandemic.

Also the photo shown is of Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro from before the coronavirus pandemic, not Mr Conte.

