This is not a vaccine for the 2019 coronavirus

This is a different coronavirus from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can affect a range of species.

A coronavirus vaccine for cows shows that the virus behind the current outbreak is not new.

A post shared hundreds of times on Facebook claims that a vaccine for cows that treats coronavirus has been available for years and that therefore the virus is not new.

There are a number of inaccuracies here.

Firstly, coronavirus is a term for a large family of viruses, which can infect a range of species. The vaccination in this image is for a strain that affects cattle, bovine coronavirus. This causes diarrhoea in calves.

The coronavirus at the centre of the 2019/2020 epidemic is known as SARS-CoV-2 and causes the disease known as Covid-19, which primarily affects the respiratory system. While coronaviruses as a family have been known about since the 1960s, this particular strain of human coronavirus is new, and no vaccine for it exists yet.

Scientists are currently developing a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. All vaccine candidates are currently in the preclinical stage, and therefore will not be available in the immediate future.

