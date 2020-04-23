  1. Home
This video of a man wiping his hands on a public lift was not filmed in Wales

23rd Apr 2020

Claim

A man in Wales was caught on video touching his groin and wiping his hands on a public lift.

Conclusion

The incident happened in Bangkok.

A video claiming to show a man in Wales rubbing his groin and then wiping his hand on a lift has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

However, the video was not filmed in Wales, but in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, the video was filmed in the lift of one of the city’s Skytrain stations in March. The video reportedly caused panic among Bangkok commuters who feared that the man might have been infected with the new coronavirus, and thus spread it in a public place.

According to reports, the man was eventually found and sentenced to 15 days in jail after testing negative for coronavirus. The station was immediately disinfected.

By Rachael Krishna
