This video of a man wiping his hands on a public lift was not filmed in Wales

A video claiming to show a man in Wales rubbing his groin and then wiping his hand on a lift has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.



However, the video was not filmed in Wales, but in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, the video was filmed in the lift of one of the city’s Skytrain stations in March. The video reportedly caused panic among Bangkok commuters who feared that the man might have been infected with the new coronavirus, and thus spread it in a public place.



According to reports, the man was eventually found and sentenced to 15 days in jail after testing negative for coronavirus. The station was immediately disinfected.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this didn’t happen in Wales.