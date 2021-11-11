Facebook offer to buy a Dyson hair dryer for £1.78 is fake

11 November 2021

What was claimed Currys is selling a Dyson hair dryer for £1.78. Our verdict The offer is not real as confirmed by Currys.

A Facebook post claims that you can buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from retailer Currys for £1.78, with an image of what appears to be a woman holding a receipt for the hair dryer at that price.

The post’s caption states “Currys limited sale, buy now Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for just £ 1.78” with a link beneath it.

The photo also shows a display of hair dryers with a price banner that states “Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic. SALE 1.78£”.

Unsurprisingly, it’s not real.

Currys have confirmed, in response to queries on Twitter about similar images, that it is “not a real offer from currys and is a scam post going around”.

The company added in a separate tweet: “We can confirm we're not affiliated with this page. Feel free to report it to Facebook, we'll do the same.”

Clicking on the link in the Facebook post takes you to a page that says you have been selected to participate in a Dyson Supersonic and Currys promotion.

The page attempts to look like an official Currys website including a comments section which, although designed to look like genuine Facebook comments, does not link to any social media sites.

Other signs that suggest the website is bogus are non-functional links to “Sign in” and locate stores, spelling and grammatical errors and the web address not being a Currys’ one.

The photo of the woman in the Facebook post has also been used by people making similar claims abroad. Portuguese fact checkers Poligrafo previously checked false posts with a photo of the same woman, holding a receipt and a Dyson hairdryer in what appears to be a branch of Portuguese retailer Worten.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because the offer is not real as confirmed by Currys.