Vaccines have not caused daily cases to increase

A post on Instagram seems to imply that the vaccine is causing more Covid-19 cases, by comparing the number of new cases at the start of July 2021, with the same time last year.
It correctly states that there were 27,989 new cases reported on 1 July 2021, but incorrectly suggests that there were 63 new daily cases reported on 1 July 2020 in the UK, when there were actually 829.
The national Covid-19 vaccine roll-out didn’t start until 8 December. It’s true that, by 1 July 2020, 66% of the total population had received a first dose and 49% had received their second, although that population includes those under 18, who are not routinely advised to have the vaccine. The percentage of adults who had had their first and second vaccines by 1 July 2021 was 86% and 63% respectively.
But to suggest then that the vaccines have not slowed transmission, or even increased it, ignores the fact that a lot of other things have changed in the year between these dates. A more transmissible strain of Covid-19 is now dominant, testing is much more prominent now, and restrictions have generally eased across the UK.
Getting vaccinated doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get Covid-19, but it does decrease the chance of getting seriously ill and having to hospitalised, and dying of the disease. It certainly isn’t causing more cases, as the Instagram post implies.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as partly false
because the implication that vaccines are causing Covid-19 cases, or not stopping them, is wrong.
