An image of a rock shaped like an elephant has been digitally altered

30 June 2022

The image is a digitally altered photo of a monastery in Meteora, Greece.

An image shows an elephant-shaped rock with a house on top of it.

An image of a house on top of a rock shaped like an elephant has been shared on Facebook.

A caption alongside the image says: “Amazing!! The Elephant Rock with a House!”

The image is actually a digitally altered version of an image of a cliffside monastery in Greece.

Various images of the real location are available online, several of which are similar to the digitally altered image.

Meteora—a UNESCO world heritage site—is a rock formation which is home to a number of Eastern Orthodox monasteries, including the Holy Trinity Monastery, which can be seen in the digitally altered photo.

