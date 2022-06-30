An image of a rock shaped like an elephant has been digitally altered

What was claimed
An image of a house on top of a rock shaped like an elephant has been shared on Facebook.
A caption alongside the image says: “Amazing!! The Elephant Rock with a House!”
The image is actually a digitally altered version of an image of a cliffside monastery in Greece.
Various images of the real location are available online, several of which are similar to the digitally altered image.
Meteora—a UNESCO world heritage site—is a rock formation which is home to a number of Eastern Orthodox monasteries, including the Holy Trinity Monastery, which can be seen in the digitally altered photo.
Image courtesy of Nata Kay
For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as altered because the image is a digitally altered photo of a monastery in Meteora, Greece.
