People who cross the Channel do not automatically get a range of benefits

14 December 2023

Some of these claims are missing context and others are incorrect. While basic support such as a weekly allowance or hotel accommodation is provided to some asylum seekers, only those who have been given refugee status by the government are able to access council housing or benefits like universal credit. Refugees have to wait a number of years before they are able to apply for British citizenship, but if this is granted they will still have to pay for their passport.

Those who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in dinghies receive free council houses, weekly benefits, a cash lump sum and free British passports for themselves and family members such as cousins.

A post shared over one thousand times on Facebook appears to suggest that migrants who cross the English Channel by small boat receive a number of perks, such as “weekly benefits” and “free British passports”.

The post features an image of a small inflatable boat on a white background. The text above the boat says “Cross Channel Dinghy For Sale”, and underneath the image it reads: “Comes with free council house, weekly benefits, cash lump sum & free British Passports for you and your hundreds of cousins!”.

Some of these claims are inaccurate, and others are missing important context.

Although some people who arrive in the UK via small boats crossing the Channel may eventually get a council house, benefits or a passport, this only happens if they are given refugee protection.

People who have claimed asylum are entitled to basic support while their claim is being processed, but do not have access to all the same benefits as legal UK residents.

Full Fact has written before about false or misleading claims circulating online regarding people who arrive in the country as migrants or asylum seekers.

False or misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals and groups. Online claims can spread fast and far and are difficult to contain and correct. Internet companies must take responsibility to ensure that they have clear and transparent policies on the treatment of misinformation on their platforms, and then apply them consistently.

What support do people crossing the Channel receive?

If people are detected crossing the Channel, they are taken to a processing centre by the Home Office. If a migrant doesn’t claim asylum, they are issued with removal directions and typically bailed to an Immigration Removal Centre.

Around 90% of people who are detected crossing the Channel by small boat claim asylum.

While awaiting a decision in their case, asylum seekers are entitled to basic support. Section 95 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 entitles asylum seekers who are “destitute” or at risk of becoming so to “essential living needs” and accommodation while their claim is being processed.

Once an asylum seeker is given leave to remain they are entitled to the same support as British citizens.

A ‘free council house’?

The accommodation people seeking asylum are entitled to is temporary accommodation in a hotel, hostel or site such as disused army barracks—they are not eligible for council housing. Asylum seekers are often housed by the Home Office either in initial accommodation such as a hostel or hotel, or longer-term dispersal accommodation provided to the Home Office by private companies.

If an asylum seeker’s claim is approved and they are granted refugee status or humanitarian protection, then they are legally allowed to remain in the UK and can apply for council housing. They must join the local authority’s waiting list. It may be the case that some of those who cross the Channel and then are granted refugee status end up with a council house, but this is not guaranteed.

‘Weekly benefits’

Asylum seekers are not able to claim mainstream benefits such as Universal Credit. If an asylum seeker is staying in accommodation that provides meals, they receive £9.58 a week. If they don’t have meals provided for them, they get £47.39 a week instead. Pregnant women and those with children under three-years-old receive an additional £3-£5 a week. There is also a one-off maternity grant of £300 available for pregnant women, if their baby is due in eight weeks or less, or if their baby is under six weeks old.

This support stops once a decision has been reached in their asylum case. If someone is granted refugee status, then they are allowed to apply for benefits such as Universal Credit, but only if they match the necessary criteria.

A ‘cash lump sum’?

While it’s not clear exactly what the phrase “cash lump sum” refers to, as noted above, asylum seekers awaiting a decision in their case are only eligible for asylum support.

If people are granted refugee status or humanitarian protection, they can apply for a refugee integration loan, which is worth between £100-£500 for an individual and between £100-£780 for a couple. However, this is a loan— recipients must pay this sum back to the government, even if they are on Universal Credit.

‘Free passports’?

Asylum seekers and those who are in the country illegally are not entitled to British passports, as they do not hold British nationality. Only those with British nationality can apply for or hold a British passport.

If an asylum seeker is granted refugee status, then they may be able to apply for a passport at some point, but this can take time.

If someone has crossed the Channel and is given protection status—either permission to stay in the UK as a refugee or as a person with humanitarian protection—they are allowed to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years.

Those who have lived in the UK for at least five years and have had indefinite leave to remain for 12 months are eligible to apply for British citizenship, providing they meet other criteria, though those who are married to a British citizen may be able to apply sooner. There’s no guarantee that those who apply for citizenship will definitely have it granted.

Passports are only free for British nationals who were born on or before 2 September 1929. Other British nationals have to pay between £82.50-£104 for their passport.

The post also claims that those crossing the Channel can get “free British passports” for themselves and their “hundreds of cousins”. A refugee can apply for their partner or child to join them in the UK via family reunion, but these are the only relatives able to join them via this scheme. Asylum seekers awaiting a decision on their claim or under 18 cannot apply for their partner or child to join them in the UK.

