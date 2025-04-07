No evidence Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about ending dual citizenship

There is no evidence this post is real. It was initially posted by an account on X (formerly Twitter) that admitted it was intended to be an April Fool.

President Donald Trump posted “I AM ENDING DUAL CITIZENSHIP UNDER THE ESPIONAGE ACT AND ALL THESE TRAITORS WILL BE ‘DENATURALIZED AND DEPORTED’ TO THE COUNTRY THEY CAME FROM” on the social media platform Truth Social.

A screenshot of what appears to be a social media post from US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, saying “I AM ENDING DUAL CITIZENSHIP UNDER THE ESPIONAGE ACT AND ALL THESE TRAITORS WILL BE ‘DENATURALIZED AND DEPORTED’ TO THE COUNTRY THEY CAME FROM” is being shared on social media.

The supposed Truth Social post has the date 30 March 2025, but Full Fact could not find any posts on President Trump’s account with this wording.

Likewise, Trump’s Truth, a website that archives Mr Trump’s posts on the social media site he launched in 2022, did not include any posts with that phrase either. And no such policy has been announced by the White House. Republican lawmakers have, however, recently introduced proposed legislation that would require political candidates to disclose dual citizenship.

All the supposed screenshots Full Fact could find show exactly the same number of “Likes” and “ReTruths” (19.2k and 5.75k). If the post were real, you might expect more than one screengrab of it to have been taken and later be shared online. The formatting doesn’t match genuine Truth Social posts, with this version having bold text, unlike real posts on the platform.

The user behind the earliest post we could find, later claimed they “did this as an April fools” and that it was a fake post.

We recently fact checked another fake screenshot supposedly from Mr Trump’s X (formerly Twitter) account, saying the president should be impeached if Dow Jones drops 1,000 points.

Misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.