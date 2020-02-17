It is not illegal to drive with pyjamas on in the UK

It is not. The article this claim is based on is an April Fool’s joke.

It is illegal to drive in pyjamas in the UK.

A post claiming that it is illegal to drive with your pyjamas on has shared hundreds of times on Facebook. The post shows a snippet of an article presented in a Google search as evidence for the claim.

However, the article shown in the Google result screenshot is an April Fool’s Day joke from 2017. The parody article also claims that sneezing and wearing slippers while driving would be shortly banned.

The Highway Code’s recommendation for drivers clothing is as follows: “You should ensure that clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

