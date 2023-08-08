Fake Eddie Izzard ‘Guardian’ article shared on Facebook

8 August 2023
What was claimed

A screenshot appears to show an article written by Eddie Izzard for the Guardian, headlined: “I’ve been a struggling mother. I know first hand the hardship caused by the cost of living crisis”.

Our verdict

The screenshot is fake. No such article has appeared in the Guardian.

A screenshot being shared on Facebook appears to show a Guardian opinion column written by comedian Eddie Izzard, headlined: “I’ve been a struggling mother. I know first hand the hardship caused by the cost of living crisis”.

But no such article exists. The screenshot has been faked, as indicated by the logo at the top saying “The Grauniad” instead of “The Guardian”. 

Ms Izzard, who goes by she/her pronouns, has not written anything for the Guardian comment section recently with this or any other headline. We could find no record of an article with this headline having been written by anyone else. The latest Guardian article to mention her was published on 4 August about her plans to become Labour’s candidate for the Brighton Pavilion. 

The subheading of the fake article refers to this, saying: “I will bend over backwards to help those in need as MP for Brighton Pavilion”.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a fake Guardian opinion column being shared online—we checked one last month claiming a lawyer wrote that she supported looting in France. We’ve also looked at other fake headlines, including one about “asymptomatic global warming” and another about an Insulate Britain protester in an ambulance delayed by another protest

Image courtesy of Giuseppe Sollazzo

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this is not a genuine Guardian article written by Eddie Izzard.

