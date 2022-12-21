Tampering with electricity meters to try and save on energy bills is illegal and dangerous

21 December 2022

Tampering with a meter is illegal, and can also be dangerous.

To save on your electricity bill this winter all you need is a small piece of wire to bypass your electricity meter.

A Facebook post has suggested it’s possible to save money on electricity bills by tampering with your electricity meter using a small piece of wire.

The post, which has been shared 26,000 times, reads: “To save on ur electricity bill this winter all you need is a small piece of wire. Do the right thing this winter and stay warm f*** the electric companies [sic]”.

We’ve chosen not to explain exactly how the post suggests a meter can be bypassed—or how this might work in theory (though in any event there are questions over how effective this technique would be on modern meters)—so as to not encourage a practice which is illegal and can also be dangerous.

Martyn Allen, Technical Director at Electrical Safety First, an electrical safety charity in the UK, told Full Fact: “Tampering with an electricity meter is incredibly dangerous and people should not even consider it. It could cause electrocution, burns and fires, seriously endangering people in that household.

“It is also illegal, so you could be prosecuted and face a heavy fine. Anyone who is unable to pay their energy bill should speak to their energy supplier.”

According to the UK Revenue Protection Association stealing energy can lead to a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment or a fine of £2,000.

Citizens Advice has more information on what to do if you’re struggling to pay energy bills.

Image courtesy of Gerd Altmann