Viral image doesn’t show an elephant fish

14 October 2021

What was claimed An image of a bright yellow fish with a trunk depicts an elephant fish. Our verdict This image appears to have been altered. The fish pictured is markedly different from recognised species of elephant fish.

An image has been shared on social media of a small, bright yellow fish with a trunk-like nose. The picture is captioned “elephant fish”.

There are recognised species of fish called elephant fish, or elephantnose fish. While both have impressive snouts, they look notably different from the image being shared on social media, which appears to have been edited.

A reverse image search showed no reputable sources for the image being shared on Facebook, and Full Fact could find no evidence of this type of “elephant fish”.

The image is one of a number of images of fish with what appear to be fake trunks, or tusk-like appendages.

