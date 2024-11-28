No evidence Elon Musk has endorsed this home heating device

28 November 2024

There is no evidence Mr Musk has ever endorsed this product.

Elon Musk has endorsed a space heater which claims to reduce home heating costs by 90%.

A post on Facebook claims that billionaire Elon Musk has endorsed a space heating device that allegedly reduces heating costs by 90%.

But we could find no evidence that this is a genuine endorsement and the post is very similar to similar posts about products that falsely claim to be endorsed by the entrepreneur we’ve checked in the past.

The first part of the post says: “How can you reduce your high heating cost by 90% in winter? Elon recommends using his energy-saving products.”

It then goes on to make a number of claims about the device, including that it can “reduce heating cost by up to 90%” and has “zero maintenance costs”.

The text is accompanied by what appears to be a heavily-edited or possibly AI-generated picture of Mr Musk with another man, both wearing thick winter coats and standing outside of a grey-panelled house.

The other man is holding the device, and there are five embedded pictures of the same device running along the bottom of the picture.

We could find no evidence online that Mr Musk has ever endorsed such a product, and while his company Tesla has previously set out its ambitions to create sustainable heat pumps, this does not appear to take the form of small heaters like the one shown.

The post also includes a link to a website which claims the technology was used to keep astronauts warm on the International Space Station—a claim for which we could also find no evidence. It also includes links for the reader to purchase the product.

We have reached out to Mr Musk, NASA and the company behind the product for comment, and will update this article if we receive a response.

This type of post, which promotes products by claiming they have been endorsed by celebrities and other public figures, is very common on social media and we have fact checked many examples in the past including some falsely mentioning journalists Martin Lewis and Robert Peston.

For advice on how to protect yourself from potential online scams, visit Citizens Advice