Viral Euro 2020 video shows football fans pushing into Wembley Stadium

12 July 2021

What was claimed A viral video shows England and Italian fans clashing at Wembley after the Euro 2020 final. Our verdict This is untrue. The clip was shared online before the match started, and appears to show fans inside the stadium fighting with other fans who pushed their way in. Some members of both groups are wearing England apparel.

A video posted to Facebook, viewed thousands of times, claims to show English and Italian fans clashing after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday 11 July.

The short clip does appear to come from the Euro 2020 final, as a steward can be seen wearing a “Euro 2020” vest, and Tariq Panja, a reporter for the New York Times, said on Twitter last night that the footage was “from inside the stadium this evening”.

However, it does not appear to show England fans fighting with Italian fans, but a group of people pushing past stewards to gain access to the stadium, some of whom then clash with others already inside.

Although we don’t know whether the fans in the video had tickets, it was widely reported that groups of fans without tickets had forced their way through the turnstiles before the match. An official statement from Wembley did not specify what team the fans supported, but it was reported in some outlets that they were England fans.

We can’t say for sure that the group in the footage didn’t contain any Italian fans. Therefore it’s difficult to categorically say that the video doesn’t show Italian and English fans clashing.

However, the videos do clearly show some people in both groups wearing England shirts or flags, and having reviewed the footage, we cannot see any Italian shirts or flags.

We also know that the clip was filmed before the match, not afterwards. It is clearly daylight in the videos, and the footage was shared by reporter Kyle Glen at 7.45pm, 15 minutes before the match began.

There have been reports of fans from rival teams clashing elsewhere in central London, but the video shared on Facebook appears to show England fans already inside the stadium fighting with other England fans.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the clip was posted hours before the end of the match and shows fans, some of whom are wearing England apparel, pushing past stewards at the stadium.