Video claimed to show impact of ‘immigrants’ in Germany is of post-Euros match mess

28 June 2024

The footage is unconnected to migration to Germany. It shows the aftermath of fans gathering in Frankfurt’s Römerberg square for a UEFA European Football Championship match between Denmark and England.

A video is being shared online with a caption claiming that it shows the “consequences” of “mass immigration” to Germany.

In the clip, people can be seen walking through the historic Römerberg square in Frankfurt, which is strewn with litter and bottles.

The video, which is circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, appears to be genuine and several other sources show the same scene. But a caption saying: “Not sure how long Frankfurt will survive the consequences of mass immigration”, that accompanies the footage in some posts, is misleading.

The video is unconnected to migration to Germany.

It actually shows the aftermath of a UEFA European Football Championship match between Denmark and England, which took place in the city on 20 June.

The earliest version of the video we have found was posted on Instagram on the morning of 21 June, and was accompanied by the hashtag “Frankfurt”, with the account writing in the comments of a subsequent post that the rubbish seen in the video was “for football fans”.

A number of other videos, reports and images are available showing the square filled with England fans, and others have shared different angles of the mess left behind in the square afterwards, so the scenes appear to be genuine.

