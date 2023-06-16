Fake Amazon iPhone deal advertised on Facebook

16 June 2023

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the offer does not appear to be genuine.

A Facebook post falsely claims that Amazon is selling iPhone 14s for £3 as part of a summer deal.

The post shows a video of someone unpacking an iPhone 14 with Amazon logos added on top of the footage promoting the “special offer”.

Its caption explains that Amazon is “clearing out warehouse stock” and “launching a campaign” to give away unclaimed and lost parcels, as well as stock that is over two months old and would otherwise be disposed of.

It says: “Click on ‘ᴀᴘᴘʟʏ ɴᴏᴡ’ and get your iPhone 14!”. The link goes to a page that appears similar to an Amazon page but its website URL address is different from the official Amazon website, and none of the links on the page work.

The page asks users to fill out questions and complete a task before going to a payment page to pay £3 and claim the iPhone. But the small print confirms this is actually just entering them into a “prize draw” for the chance to win an iPhone, and they will be signed up to a subscription service that automatically deducts £24.99

every 14 days. This page does not carry Amazon branding.

A spokesperson for Amazon told Full Fact: “This does not appear to be a genuine deal.”

Another sign that the post is fake is that the video promoting the giveaway uses exactly the same script and automated voice as other fake posts Full Fact has written about before.

They begin with “Congratulations” and continue to say: “You need to fill the form [sic] and we will deliver your package right to your door. Don’t miss this opportunity. Hurry up.”

We have fact checked many recent fake promotions, including M&S golden tickets, Adidas shoes and pallets of Amazon parcels.

Image courtesy of KKPCW