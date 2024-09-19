Amazon is not giving away iPads to over-25s

19 September 2024

This is not a real offer, as confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon is giving away iPads to people over the age of 25.

A post on Facebook falsely claims that Amazon has decided to “g͏i͏f͏t͏ i͏P͏a͏d͏ 1͏1͏s͏ to everyone over the age of 25”.

The full text of the post says: “A͏m͏a͏z͏o͏n͏ d͏e͏c͏i͏d͏e͏d͏ t͏o͏ m͏a͏k͏e͏ a͏ g͏i͏f͏t͏ i͏P͏a͏d͏ 1͏1͏s͏ to everyone over the age of 25 because a batch of tablets was left without boxes due to an error at the sorting center [sic].

“Click below to find out how to get your tablet.”

The post includes a picture of a woman holding iPad boxes, next to a trolley filled with several stacks of the devices. The perspective of the picture appears unnatural, indicating it may have been edited, perhaps using a similar image of a trolley stacked with iPads that was posted in April 2023.

The post also includes a link to “apply” for the iPad. However this takes users to an apparently unrelated web page with an error message.

An Amazon spokesperson told Full Fact that the offer was not genuine and had not come from the company.

Posts like this are extremely common on social media and we have written about them many times before—both for Amazon and other retailers such as Argos, as well as tourist attractions like Alton Towers.