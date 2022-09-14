The Atlantic did not publish an article titled ‘The Soft Bigotry of Bush did 9/11’

14 September 2022

No such article was published by The Atlantic. Screenshots claiming to show the article have been edited.

An article was published in The Atlantic with the headline “The Soft Bigotry of ‘Bush Did 9/11’”.

A screenshot appearing to show an article in US magazine The Atlantic with the headline “The Soft Bigotry of ‘Bush Did 9/11’” is being shared on Facebook.

The subheading says: “By giving credit to Bush, a cis-het white male, conspiracy theorists show a lack of respect for the agency of Muslim immigrants.”

But no such article was published by The Atlantic. A spokesperson for the magazine told Full Fact: “This screenshot is clearly and crudely fabricated. The Atlantic published no such thing. We've reported this as fake and as a trademark infringement.”

Searching the phrase on Google surfaces no results.

The image has also been shared on Twitter, with people there appearing to believe it’s genuine.