NASA did not fake a picture of Mars

26 March 2021

What was claimed NASA faked an image of Mars. Our verdict This is a fake image, but NASA did not make it.

A Facebook post claims to show that an “original NASA photo of Mars” is a doctored version of an image taken in Bulgaria. In fact, NASA never released this image.

The post shows a picture of Pobiti Kamani, a natural rock formation in Bulgaria, with the colours changed so that the rock looks red. Beneath this is the original image of the rock formations.

A message at the bottom of the image reads “Esporre una grande cospirazione”, which in Italian means “exposing a big conspiracy”.

However, we cannot find any evidence of NASA using this image. A reverse image search did not show it on any NASA websites.

NASA itself said that this picture “is not a NASA photo of Mars”, when Reuters reported on this last year. It said the same to AFP last month.

There is a gallery that includes some real NASA pictures of Mars on its website.

