Photo doesn’t show police finding six skeletons in Wales

24 March 2023

No skeletons have been found. The photo shows police responding to a different incident.

Police confirmed that six skeletons have been found in Wales.

A Facebook post falsely claims to show a photograph of police in Wales at a scene where the post says they found at least six skeletons.

The post, which has over 200 shares, said: “Pontnewydd right now. At least 6 skeletons were confirmed. Police expect more”.

The post appeared on a community buy and sell Facebook group on Wednesday 22 March. Photos accompanying the post show police on a residential street.

Gwent Police told Full Fact that the claim is “not true” and that no skeletons have been found.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The pictures are linked to a story around a cannabis factory.”

A press release on Gwent Police’s website says that police arrested two men on suspicion of cultivating class-B drugs at a property in Pontnewydd on Wednesday.

