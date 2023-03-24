Photo doesn’t show police finding six skeletons in Wales

What was claimed
Police confirmed that six skeletons have been found in Wales.
Our verdict
No skeletons have been found. The photo shows police responding to a different incident.
A Facebook post falsely claims to show a photograph of police in Wales at a scene where the post says they found at least six skeletons.
The post, which has over 200 shares, said: “Pontnewydd right now. At least 6 skeletons were confirmed. Police expect more”.
The post appeared on a community buy and sell Facebook group on Wednesday 22 March. Photos accompanying the post show police on a residential street.
Gwent Police told Full Fact that the claim is “not true” and that no skeletons have been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The pictures are linked to a story around a cannabis factory.”
A press release on Gwent Police’s website says that police arrested two men on suspicion of cultivating class-B drugs at a property in Pontnewydd on Wednesday.
